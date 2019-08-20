Jamaican national remanded to HMP Dodds on drug charges - Barbados Today

Jamaican national Shanice Sherika Smith was remanded to Her Majesty Prison Dodds today after pleading guilty to four drug-related charges.

Twenty-two-year-old Smith of Wales District, New Port, P.O, Mandeville, Manchester, has been charged with possession, possession with intent to supply, trafficking and importation of cannabis.

Smith arrived in Barbados on Monday onboard Caribbean Airlines flight BW 455 from Kingston.

During a routine check of luggage at the Grantley Adams International Airport, the Canine Unit indicated the presence of narcotics in a suitcase from the flight. Investigations revealed that the suitcase belonged to Smith.

A subsequent search revealed four transparent vacuum-sealed packages, with 4lbs of cannabis, with an estimated street value of $16, 000.

When Smith appeared before Magistrate Laurie Ann-Smith-Bovell at the District ‘B’ Magistrate’s Court she was fined $10, 000 forthwith or 18 months in prison on the trafficking charge. She was however convicted, reprimanded and discharged on the other offences.

The fine was not paid and Smith was remanded.