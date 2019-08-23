Several parishes affected by power cut, BWA warns of possible water outages - Barbados Today

Several parishes affected by power cut, BWA warns of possible water outages

Sandy Deane
August 23, 2019

Several communities across five parishes are currently without electricity, the Barbados Light & Power has disclosed.

These include:  St Michael – Mapp Hill, Roebuck Street, Halls Road, Pinfold Street., Stadium Road, Station Hill, Green Hill, Lodge Hill, Whitepark Road, Country Road, Bush Hall.

St. George – Brighton, Stepney, Watts Village, Green and Ellerton.

Christ Church – Boarded Hall, Frere Pilgrim, St. David’s.

St. James – Orange Hill, Greenwich, Apes Hill, Westmoreland, part of Upper Carlton, Portvale, Lancaster, and a section of Bakers.

St John – Woodland junction, Four Roads, Wakefield, Lemon Arbor, Golden Ridge, Wilson Hill and Coot’s pond – Redland.

In  a statement, the power company explained that generation issues have triggered the problem.

“Light & Power believes that the issues will be resolved over the next few days, which will minimize the need for ‘load sharing’ among its residential customers. However, in the interim, some customers may be affected by power outages.”

It has however assured that “employees are working around the clock to resolve the issues and to safely restore generation capacity.”

Meanwhile, the Barbados Water Authority (BWA) has advised customers in the affected areas that the power cut has started to affect its operations and this could result in water outages.

The Authority said: “The BWA relies mainly on electrical generation from the BLPC to power its stations therefore these electrical outages may result in the inability of the Authority to pump water in several areas and hence a loss of supply to customers through the pipes.”

The BWA, however, said that water tankers would assist affected customers.

