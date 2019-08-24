Woman 57, shot in New Orleans, St Michael - Barbados Today

Police are investigating a shooting incident, which occurred about 3:40 p.m. on Friday in the area of Beckles Avenue, New Orleans, St Michael where Sharon Matthews, 57, was shot in her right hand.

Police say they responded to a report of shots being fired in the area and on arrival they found the victim.

Matthews told police that she was inside her residence when a man pointed a gun through her bedroom window and fired one shot hitting her in her hand.

She was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by ambulance for medical attention.

Police are asking anyone who can provide any information that can assist with their investigation to contact the Criminal Investigation Department at 430-7189 / 7190, Police Emergency 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800 (TIPS) 8477 or any police station.