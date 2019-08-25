Randal Phillips Polyclinic to reopen Monday - Barbados Today

Randal Phillips Polyclinic to reopen Monday

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
August 25, 2019

The public is advised that the Randal Phillips Polyclinic at Oistins, Christ Church, will reopen on Monday, August 26, after a five-week closure.

The facility was closed after staff complained about an offensive odour. That environmental issue has been resolved.

This week, the polyclinic’s opening hours will be 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The extended hours service will be suspended to allow all staff to be rostered during the day to deal with the backlog.

The extended hours service will resume during the week beginning September 2.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Lt. Col. Jeffrey Bostic, toured the facility on Friday and expressed satisfaction with the work done, which included flushing of sewage lines, clearing of drains, replacement of ceiling tiles, painting, industrial cleaning and improved exterior lighting.

Minister Bostic thanked everyone involved for the hard work and dedication to duty. He especially mentioned the staff of the polyclinic, the officers of the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the Barbados Defence Force, the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources, the Ministry of Information, Broadcasting and Public Affairs and the Barbados Fire Service.

He also thanked the polyclinic’s patients for their understanding during the closure.

