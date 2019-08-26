STORM WATCH: 'Dorian' shutdown now 10 a.m. - Barbados Today

The national shutdown has been revised to 10 a.m. to prepare for Tropical Storm Dorian, Prime Minister Mia Mottley has just announced.

Only essential services personnel will be required to turn up for work today, she advised.

Speaking on Voice of Barbados radio a short while ago, she said the decision to abandon the previous plan to shut down by midday was based on the advice of the Barbados Meteorological Services and the Department of Emergency Management.

She said: “I am strongly recommending that we bring forward the national shutdown today from midday to 10 a.m.

“The advice is that the feeder bans on the outer side of the storm may cause some problems and we don’t want to put anybody at risk. That wind and rain could start as early as midday itself so that we don’t want to be shutting down at midday.”

She stressed that only essential services are to report to work and advised Barbadians to stay off the road.

She said: “I just want to advise Barbadians that those who do not need to go on the road or do not work in areas that are essential, that unless you are going to get a last minute something to prepare yourself, there is no need to go on the road.

The Grantley Adams International Airport will be closed from midday based on the advice from the Civil Aviation Department, the Prime Minister said.