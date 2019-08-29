Familiar batting cry - Barbados Today

West Indies coach Floyd Reifer has made it clear that his team will need to put in a much-improved batting performance if they are to get a positive result in the second Test against India, which bowls off on Friday at Sabina Park.

Reifer, who spoke to the media on the team’s arrival at the Norman Manley International Airport yesterday afternoon, said that the mental aspect of their game needed to get better if they were to compete against a strong India side.

“We have to do a better job of understanding situations and fight harder through the tough spells. We have to help each other at the crease and dig deeper because this India side is a good one, so we have to improve in all areas, especially our batting,” said Reifer.

The Windies managed to score 222 in the first innings and were blown away for a mere 100 runs in 26.5 overs in the second innings as only Roston Chase, with a fighting 48 in the first innings, put up any real, meaningful resistance against the revved-up India seam attack, led admirably by Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma.

Reifer lamented that the bowling unit had been holding its own, having dismissed India for under 300 runs in the first innings. He said that the batters would have to come good if they were to level the series.

“We have to keep working hard. We have to see off the new ball and build partnerships, and those guys that get starts have to go on to make hundreds. Once we score runs, it will put us in a position to win the game,” he added.

Antiguan right-arm off-spinning all-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall could be in line to make his Test debut, with word coming out of Sabina Park that the surface is still expected to take a lot of spin despite the proliferation of grass.

Cornwall’s last outing at Sabina Park saw him claiming eight wickets for the Leeward Islands against Jamaica in the Regional Four-Day Championship back in February.

When asked about Cornwall's selection, coach Reifer diplomatically said that he and the chairman of selectors would sit down and discuss the possibility.