Moonlight and music - Barbados Today

On Friday 23rd August 2019, the facilities at Gun Hill were transformed with beautiful lights and entertaining performances from the band Kite as they presented Moonlight by Gun Hill.

At 6:15 p.m. there was the usual lowering of the flag by the Barbados Defence Force to cheers from members of the audience who were slowly filling the environs.

Patrons were able to enjoy their favourite songs from popular bands such as Ub40, Police and ColdPlay. The band also played originals such as their popular, internationally recognized song Firefly. They also played their originals Radiate, Up In The Air and Beautiful Sky to the delight of fans who bobbed along to the beat. The audience also got a taste of what they can expect as Kite debuted their new single, Tell Me. Rapper Billy Kincaid also joined the band to perform a cover of West End Girls which delighted the audience.

Band member Brian Marshall told Bajan Vibes that he was pleased with the turnout. “I think it is really good. I think it is awesome that people come out and support live music [and] support these historical sites. The backdrop up here is probably one of the nicest inland views in Barbados for sure. It is a gorgeous place to play and a very nice atmosphere for drinking wine and listening to music,” he said.

Marshall said he was pleased with the response the band received. “I think people come here to relax and enjoy the music and the atmosphere and everything is working well. We really enjoyed it,” he said.

The founding member Kite said their performance at Gun Hill was to let people see the new direction the band is going in. “In the past, we were fusing reggae and rock and different things like that and nowadays, we are going to try to do some things differently and still maintain the Kite sound,” he said.

Marshall explained that when people were not hearing the band on the radio, they were securing international contracts to have their music licensed. “It is kind of different. It is not the traditional go out and play and try to be famous kind of thing. It is writing music that fits parts of documentaries, [and] movie shows. So licensing and publishing is our focus more so than trying to be the next pop star. To write music and license music is what we want to do. It is our passion,” he said.

General Manager of Gun Hill Signal Station Kevin Rowe said the event was a success as it was heavily patronized.

“Kite did a fantastic job performing for our guests and we are looking forward to having more of these events in the future where we can champion the work of the Barbados National Trust,” he said.

The event was patronized by the Minister of Small Business and Entrepreneurship Dwight Sutherland who is also the Parliamentary Representative of St George South. (LG)