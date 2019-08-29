Wharton takes the wheel - Barbados Today

A spokesman for route taxi and minibus workers is the new chief executive of the public bus company, the Transport Board.

Fabian Wharton, a former manager of telecom giant Cable and Wireless, was until recently a representative for a new association of public service vehicle workers.

In a statement, the Transport Board noted Wharton held different regional positions at C&W, where he was responsible for the consolidation of the data centres resulting in a reduction in operating costs. He was also integral in the retooling of human resources leading to increased productivity and was a key component in the renegotiation of all external contracts.

Wharton said in the statement: “I am looking forward to working alongside the team at the Transport Board and excited at the opportunity to continue the excellent work that the Chairman, Board of Directors and Management have been doing.”

Chairman Ian Gooding-Edghill and the board have declared that Wharton brings a diverse knowledge base to the management team.

Wharton is to begin his tenure on September 1. (BT/PR)