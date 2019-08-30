Banks now official sponsor of Tridents - Barbados Today

Banks beer is now official sponsor of the Barbados Tridents cricket team. The new deal runs during the 2019, 2020 and 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) seasons.

Under the agreement, all Banks (Barbados) Breweries Ltd. brewed alcoholic brands, will have exclusive pouring rights during Barbados Tridents’ matches during the CPL at the Kensington Oval, with special deals on Banks Beer for patrons during the season. The Banks logo will also be displayed on the Barbados Tridents players’ training and match shirts, as well as the cheerleader uniforms.

Additionally, the company will sponsor the Man of the Match and the rhythm section for all Barbados Tridents matches at the Oval.

Marketing manager of Banks Breweries Ltd., Charles Walcott, said there would be specials and promotions on Banks beer throughout the CPL season at various shops. “We’ve been strategic to ensure that even customers who aren’t attending the matches will still benefit from a variety of specials and promotions in large retail and certain shops. We will be reducing Banks beer prices and introducing great prizes for the public,” he said.

Meanwhile, commercial manager of Banks Holdings Ltd., Shafia London, said the partnership was a perfect fit for the Banks and Barbados Tridents brands. “Banks is excited to continue our long history of supporting cricket in Barbados. As Barbados’ national beer, it is an obvious choice for us to throw our full support behind the local cricket team. We are energized by the outstanding Tridents team and encourage all adult cricket fans to enjoy the competition while responsibly enjoying an ice-cold Banks beer.”

Also sharing these sentiments was Co-CEO of the Barbados Tridents, Kailash Pardasani, who said the partnership would resonate with local fans of the game. “We are very excited and happy to have partnered with Banks beer and look forward to seeing Barbadians at the Oval to support our local team. With Barbados’ support, our group is confident that we will do well this year, and many more years to come while we work tirelessly to bring the cup home,” he said.

CPL matches begin on September 4, 2019, with the Barbados Tridents playing the Guyana Amazon Warriors on September 8. The Tridents will play five games in Barbados between September 22 and 29. (PR)