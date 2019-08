The allegation that a 22-year-old had possession of a firearm and 13 rounds of ammunition without valid licences, resulted in an automatic 28-day stay on remand at Dodds for him.

Jakobi Talik Germain, of 8th Avenue New Orleans, St Michael was not required to plead to the July 28 charges, as they are indictable.

The accused, who appeared before Acting Chief Magistrate Ian Weekes today, will make his next appearance in the No.1 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on September 27.