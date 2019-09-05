Standing room only - Barbados Today

It was a nostalgic and emotional night for Mahalia Cummins and her band 2 Mile Hill as they celebrated the 10th anniversary of Mahalia’s Corner with the first of six events for this year’s season, last night.

The season premiere, held at the band’s stomping ground at the Marina Bar and Restaurant (The Old Bump N Wine), Wharf Road, The City, was staged before a standing-room only crowd of music lovers. Only a lucky or early few were seated.

It was a mixed set of songs that included some of the bands hits along with tunes from international artistes such as Bob Marley, Lauryn Hill, Jill Scott and Alicia Keys. Mahalia was in fine voice, as she belted out mega hit songs such as On and On, Crazy, No No No, War, Bass, Long Walk and Ironic among others, in her own musical flair and style.

As is always the case, Mahalia spoke freely in between performances. This time she reminisced about the beginning and all the joy and challenges they faced during the journey. Her snippets gelled well with the theme of the event, Original Story.

The most touching and memorable moment came at the end of the show when a 10th anniversary cake was brought on the stage as the song Happy Birthday was played. It was then Mahalia got emotional and began to cry as her voice cracked up. She thanked all who had supported the band and helped make the Mahalia’s Corner concerts a success.

But as is the norm, the show was not about 2 Mile Hill alone. The featured act for the night, talented Kweku, was simply awesome. The trumpeter literally blew the crowd away with his energetic and engaging performance.

He showed his versatility with a set which included music of all genres. At times he was accompanied by ace saxophonist Mylone Clarke, trombonist player Justin Baird and drummer Zachary Bostic on the djembe drums. And while the spotlight was on Kweku, the group made sweet, harmonious and melodious music together.

Kweku serenaded both on the trumpet and using his vocals with selections such as Buju Banton’s Hills and Valleys, Mighty Gabby’s Well Done, Like The Ocean, Bells in Bim, Bruno Mar’s Liquor Store Blues and an original song entitled: Cawblen.

As if that was not enough, he ventured into an entertaining old dub medley, playing songs such as Chaka Demus and Pliers Bam Bam, Murder She Wrote, Cutty Ranks’ Limb by Limb, Lil Rick’s Talk Fa Me. He then did songs on the joyride riddim which included: Joyride, Hunting and Rubbers. Kweku then came back to the present day with Mole’s Breath, Lil Rick’s Ramgoat and Marzville’s Bam Bim, much to the delight of the screaming crowd.

Earlier in the night, the popular Open Mic session saw seven acts performing. Passion Poet, Cashada, Zach, Dyce, Barry Reid and Avani entertained either through poetry, songs or instrumentals.

However, it was Rhyminister who pleased the crowd the most. By the time he had ended his lyrically-loaded chant of rhythm poetry, there were shouts of approval and loud applause. (IMC)