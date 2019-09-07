Decomposed bodies of two women found in Christ Church - Barbados Today

Decomposed bodies of two women found in Christ Church

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
September 7, 2019

The decomposed bodies believed to be those of an elderly woman and her daughter, in her 50s, were discovered in Christ Church on Saturday, police say.

Investigators say that around 1:30 p.m., police accompanied a concerned family member, who was visiting from the UK, to a residence in Regency Park, where they found the bodies.

Police are at the scene and investigations are continuing.

2 thoughts on “Decomposed bodies of two women found in Christ Church

  1. harry turnover

    Looks as though this report was NOT MODERATED

      -   Reply
  2. Richard Johnston

    I suspect foul play.

      -   Reply

