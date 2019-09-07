Flash Flood Watch in effect for northern and central sections of Barbados - Barbados Today

A flash Flood Watch is in effect for northern and central sections of Barbados until 5 p.m.

A Flash Flood Watch means that flooding due to heavy or excessive rainfall in a short period of time (generally less than six hours) is possible within the Watch area.

Day time heating is likely to produce some moderate to heavy showers and thunderstorms mainly over the northern and central sections of the island over the next few hours.

Rainfall accumulations of 25 – 50 mm (1 – 2 inches) are likely as the afternoon progresses. Thus, a Flash Flood Watch has been issued mainly for northern and central districts and will remain in effect until 5 p.m.

Residents in flood-prone areas should remain on the alert and take all necessary precautions.