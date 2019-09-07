Recall on Contigo Kids Cleanable water bottles - Barbados Today

The Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) has advised that there has been a recall on Contigo Kids Cleanable water bottles sold from April 2018 through June 2019.

The public is, however, asked to note that only black colour spout base and spout cover models are included in this recall.

Contigo is printed on the rim and along the front near the bottom of the bottle. The water bottles come in three sizes (13-ounce, 14-ounce and 20-ounce) and four bottle colours (solid colour, graphics, stainless steel and stainless steel solid colours). The water bottles were sold individually, as well as in two and three packs.

As the agency under the Ministry of Small Business, Entrepreneurship and Commerce charged with the protection of consumers, the DCCA is advising consumers to “immediately stop using the recalled water bottles; take them away from children and contact Contigo for inspection instructions and a free replacement lid”.

According to the department, this comes against the backdrop that Contigo has received 149 reports of the spout detaching, including 18 spouts found in children’s mouths.

Contigo bottles are known to be sold at Costco, Walmart, and Target; and online on various websites. They are manufactured in China, with USA importers being Contigo USA of Chicago, Illinois. The recall number is: 19-186

For further information, Barbadian consumers may contact the Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs at 535-7000, or email commerce.ca@barbados.gov.bb.

Contigo may also be contacted toll-free at 888-262-0622, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.gocontigo.com/recall , or www.gocontigo.com and click on Recalls at the bottom of the page for more information.