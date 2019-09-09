‘Gay agenda’ - Barbados Today

Yet another online petition has surfaced amid a raging debate on the implications of Lesbian Gay Bisexual and Transgender acceptance in schools.

The most recent petition on change.org has taken aim at “the bullying of the Barbadian society into forcing the LGBT agenda on its children” and has been gaining support on social media.

It was released hours after a petition uploaded by the parents of a 14-year-old transgender girl whose request to wear a female uniform to the private Providence School was reportedly denied.

“There is a move afoot by LGBT activists and their supporters to bring their “gender identity” issues to the children of Barbados,” said an anonymous individual identified only as ‘Concerned Bajan’.

Addressing the petition to Prime Minister Mia Mottley and other influencers, the petition states, “There is a major difference between sexuality and gender and the deliberate blurring of these lines is a part of the modus operandi. Gender IS NOT fluid, and young children SHOULD NOT be introduced to sexuality which involves making a decision on their choice or preference of the same.”

The appeal continued: “Let the children be CHILDREN, and stop trying to force the warped LGBT agenda on impressionable youngsters. This has little to do with love, or hate, or inclusion; instead it is a selfish attempt to create a wide substructure to support and push the LGBT agenda, unquestionably resulting in the mental and emotional destruction of the very children activists claim they are trying to “free”.

“Resist these perverse, bullying attempts to tarnish and confuse our children with issues adults themselves can’t resolve,” the anonymous protester concluded.

While both petitions have failed to attract the desired 500 signatures, support for the petition levelled against Providence School has reached 423 signatures against a trailing 377 signatures from those lobbying against it.

Since the discussion gained public attention, officials at the Providence Secondary School have been silent and Minister of Education, Technological and Vocational Training, Santia Bradshaw has dismissed it as a “private school” matter

while well-known LGBT activist Alexa Hoffman has called on education authorities to address the issue while predicting the matter would likely find its way into the country’s schools.

