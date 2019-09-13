Lobo’s case adjourned - Barbados Today

An Argentinian man charged with theft of money from two of this island’s financial institutions remains on remand at Her Majesty’s Prison Dodds.

Joaquin Alberto Lobo from Caseros, Buenos Aires, Argentina has been on remand at the St Philip institution since his first appearance before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant back in July.

The 33-year-old alleged ATM skimmer, who arrived in Barbados on July 3, is accused of stealing $3, 040 cash belonging to the Barbados Public Workers Credit Union Limited between July 6 and 7. He is also charged with stealing $79, 770 cash belonging to CIBC First Caribbean International Bank (Barbados) Limited between July 5 and 8.

He has denied the first charge but was not required to enter a plea to the second charge, as it is an indictable offence.

When Lobo appeared before the No. 2 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court this week the cases against him were adjourned until October 9.