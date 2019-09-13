Sheraton ‘clear’ - Barbados Today

Sheraton ‘clear’

Barbados Today
September 13, 2019

Most of the restaurants in the food court at Sheraton Mall are set to reopen for business Friday, three days after they were ordered closed by health authorities.

The reopening follows remedial work that was ordered by the Environmental Health Division of the Ministry of Health to address “several conditions which were in violation of the Health Services Food Hygiene Regulations”, according to a Ministry statement. The green light comes for those eateries where the work was completed, the ministry said.

But there was still work to be done in some areas, and as a result, not all of the food courts’ business will re-open Friday, said the acting Chief Environmental Health Officer, Ronald Chapman.

