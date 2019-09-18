Eggs 'static' - Barbados Today

There are not enough sea eggs to meet the overwhelming demand from the first open season in almost three years, seafarers have reported.

However, at least one rural community in the east of the country has been taking full advantage since Sunday, when the month-long season opened.

In fact, residents of Consett Bay, St John told Barbados TODAY the season has brought new life back to the nearby communities and provided temporary jobs for the unemployed.

“Sea egg season is what people look forward to in certain small fishing villages,” said Mario Williams, a 26-year-old boat owner and professional diver.

“In my village, everybody is excited because everybody can get some work since things are so hard and the Government has sent home some people. Everybody can get the chance to harvest some sea eggs and make a living.”

Williams, who free dives with a team of four to five divers however revealed sea conditions are usually difficult in September, hindering the ability of divers to take full advantage.

“I would have been happier if the authorities had put it three weeks ago because the sea was really good. The reason I think they give it to us at this time of year is because the sea is rough.

“The water was terrible but this morning I made one trip, but for the opening season I made two trips and it was really good because I got 58 containers. I don’t know what I’m going to get today but I’ll try,” he added.

The prices of the rare delicacy have increased tremendously over the years, from approximately 10 cents per sea egg in the 1970’s to today’s $70 per 16-ounce container.

“Things have gone up. The last couple years, it was $60 dollars a container and this time around it is $70 a container, but it is not a problem,” Williams revealed.

“You could sell it for $100 and I don’t think they would care. Sea eggs are only one time a year.”

William’s colleague, Wayne Rose agreed, saying: “There aren’t enough sea eggs to feed the customers…so who gets is satisfied and who doesn’t get will have to wait until another season opens up.”

“I am glad that some people could get some work because things in Barbados are hard. The only problem is that it won’t last too long, because we have another two weeks and they will shut it off,” said Rose.

The longtime fisherman said the timing of this year’s season has prevented him from taking full advantage of the sea eggs.

“The sea was bad and the fellows didn’t really go out and those who did couldn’t see at the bottom. But hopefully tomorrow will be a better day.

“There are a few sea eggs out in the deep but you can’t get out there because the waves and the atmosphere is bad,” he added.

Responding to questions about the price increase, he said: “Everything costs money. Containers cost money and sea egg jobs are hard. You have to go out there and dive into 20ft waters and fight the currents. It is a hard job, so people shouldn’t complain because it’s only for a short time.”

Another sea egg harvester suggested authorities open the season for shorter periods like one or two weeks, but multiple times each year to deter poachers.

The environmentally conscious fisherman also cautioned other sea egg divers to be mindful of the young sea eggs and encouraged his colleagues not let their love of money jeopardise the marine ecosystem.

