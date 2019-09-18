Get more than just fuel - Barbados Today

Barbadians who patronize Sol Parkland International Brands now have a chance to earn reward points as they fill up their tanks with gasoline or diesel. The company recently launched its More Miles Journey Rewards at the Esso Black Rock service station.

Speaking to the media, Loyalty Manager of Sol Parkland International Aisha Lockhart said the initiative began because the company wanted to give back to loyal customers of both the Sol and Esso brands.

“This programme was a seed that came out of our realization that we needed to give back to our customers. We appreciate their business across both the Esso and Sol brand, but we understand that that loyalty should be rewarded. So, once you are loyal to us, we want to make you feel valued and appreciated as customers of our brand. The more loyal you are, we wanted to reward those persons even more,” she said.

The More Rewards Points do not expire and customers earn points on fuel through a four-tier system.

“There are a couple of easy ways to earn points. You can download the More Rewards Points App on Google Play Store onto your phone and use the card image to redeem and earn points at the service station. If you are a more traditional person and prefer using your card, you can order your card online. Signing up is easy and free and your card would be delivered to any service station, either Sol or Esso,” she said.

The four tiers are Blue, Silver, Gold, and Platinum where customers can earn as much as six points per litre on their gasoline and diesel purchases. Anyone who signs up by October 13 will receive a bonus of 1,000 bonus points on their account and persons who download the mobile app on their smartphones will be upgraded to the silver tier.

The More Rewards Points campaign will run until the end of the year with some of the programmes finishing within a week where customers can win lucrative prices such as tablets, TVs, cinema passes, branded items and much more.

Responding to a question posed by Barbados TODAY, Lockhart said Sol Redman’s Village is under construction and there are plans to have another service station at the Grantley Adams International Airport.

“We do have two projects. We are refurbishing our Redman’s Service station. You may notice it is closed and that is a massive investment which [will] come online shortly. We are also working on another project at the airport for another service station. Right now, we are making some major investments in our network for our customers,” she said.

The Loyalty Manager told the media the Hastings Service station which has been closed for months following the sewage problem in that area in 2017 will be renovated. While no timeline for its completion was given, construction could be seen at the now boarded-up facility. However, the stations at Redman’s Village and the airport should be finished by November 2019.

Lockhart said when the cost of fuel rises, they see a decline in their customers.

“The market is very price sensitive right now. Once the price fluctuates the demand fluctuates as well, and it is understandable because there is only so much you can do with the salary that you have. Salaries are not going up but [people] need to find smart ways to keep money in their pockets for their children for lunch, for school fees, uniforms that sort of thing. So, we do see a difference [when] the price of fuel changes,” she said. (LG)