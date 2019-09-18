Gun charges read - Barbados Today

A 21-year-old unemployed man of no fixed place of abode, appeared in court today on a number of shooting related charges. Kishawn Diego Barton is charged that on October 5, 2018, he unlawfully and maliciously shot at Donston Powlett placing him in danger of death or serious bodily harm.

Barton is also accused of unlawfully and maliciously engaging in similar conduct when he is alleged to have shot at Sylvannus Boyce.

He also faces two separate charges of wounding Keston Petty and Dave Edwards with intent to maim, disfigure or disable them or do them other serious bodily harm on separate occasions.

The unemployed man is also facing a charge of using a firearm for which he had no licence.

When he appeared before District ‘A’ Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant, he pleaded not guilty to all the charges. He was ordered to return to court on October 15.