Second chance for young farmer - Barbados Today

A 25-year-old livestock farmer was given a second chance by the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court today to expand his business into growing “legal” vegetables.

Kevin Kris Haynes of Taylor’s Land, Bank Hall, St Michael went before the court charged with unlawful possession of 2.76 grams of cannabis worth some $30 and unlawfully having apparatus fit and intended for use in connection with the misuse of cannabis.

Haynes pleaded not guilty to the unlawful possession of the drug, but guilty of having the apparatus.

He pleaded with the court to give him an opportunity to expand his farming business to vegetables and to do the right thing.

Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant told him there was a very strong mitigation in his favour by his lawyer Faith Greaves-Agard who appeared in association with Michael Lashley, Q.C.

The magistrate said she was impressed that as a young man he was interested in growing his business.

She noted that the court should assist young people especially those who were intent on doing the right things and not only look at the offence.

The magistrate said that considering he also pleaded guilty, he would be granted a CRD, (conviction, reprimand and discharge).