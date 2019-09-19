A wealth of talent - Barbados Today

Barbadian dancers have the opportunity of a lifetime to be on the big stage with international dancers. This is after the Brooklynettes who dance with the National Basketball Association (NBA) came to Barbados to audition for six local dancers to travel and perform with them.

Senior Business Development Officer at the New York Office Eusi Skeete said the Brooklynette dancers coming to Barbados gives everyone a chance.

“There are so many great opportunities that exist and too often there are not enough platforms to showcase the talent. This partnership has been integral to us to create a platform not only for dancers but for chefs as well, singers who come up and sing the national anthem and we also have an entertainer who is selected at halftime.”

Skeete said that one of the important aspects for local dancers was to show that they have the Brooklyn vibe and swag as well.

Director of Entertainment for the Brooklynettes Criscia Long described auditions on Monday night as simply amazing.

“We’re always nervous coming here not knowing about the dance community but they are bringing it. They are doing great,” she said.

Coach of the Brooklynettes Dance team Ashley Singh said she found the energy amazing.

“Everyone has a fun energy and vibe. Right now the abilities in the advanced levels of dance are really high. The fact that these ladies are taking the time to come out and again, the steps are being executed really well.”

The date has not yet been announced for dancers to travel to Brooklyn. (MR)