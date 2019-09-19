Belleplaine infant struck by police car - Barbados Today

A five-year-old girl is said to be in critical but stable condition after being struck by a police car along Belmont Road, Belleplaine, St Andrew this evening.

According to police, the infant was walking with her mother on their way home from school when she suddenly released her mother’s hand and ran across the road into the path of the oncoming police vehicle.

The child suffered head injuries, bleeding from the nose and ears, a collapsed lung and a fractured right leg.

Police have launched an investigation into the accident.