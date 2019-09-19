Belleplaine infant struck by police car - Barbados Today

Read our
ePaper!

Belleplaine infant struck by police car

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
September 19, 2019

A five-year-old girl is said to be in critical but stable condition after being struck by a police car along Belmont Road, Belleplaine, St Andrew this evening.

According to police, the infant was walking with her mother on their way home from school when she suddenly released her mother’s hand and ran across the road into the path of the oncoming police vehicle.

The child suffered head injuries, bleeding from the nose and ears, a collapsed lung and a fractured right leg.

Police have launched an investigation into the accident.

Share it!
TwitterFacebookWhatsAppGoogle+LinkedInPin It

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Trending Stories

Weather Bulletin
September 17, 2019
Back in court
September 18, 2019
Revenge robbery
September 17, 2019
Slow down
September 18, 2019
Station Hill teen goes missing
September 18, 2019
It’s not discrimination
September 17, 2019