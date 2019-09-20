Goal rush - Barbados Today

Paradise Football Club made an early statement as they destroyed Fitts Village 8-1 compliments a hat-trick each from Chai Lloyd and Armando ‘Suga’ Lashley in their opening game of the 2019 Capelli Sport Super Cup.

During last night featured game played at the Barbados Football Association’s Wildey, St. Michael, AstroTurf, Paradise became the second team to register eight goals in the tournament alongside Ellerton also with an 8-1 victory over Checker Hall Football Club the previous night.

Paradise completely dominated the Group B encounter against Fitts Village with Lloyd being the first to score his hat-trick in the 12th, 40th and 55th minutes. Senior national player Lashley produced his hat-trick in the 22nd, 59th and 72nd minutes of the exchange.

It was a night when Paradise capitalised on their goal-scoring opportunities as Jomo Harris and substitute Demar Linton added one each to their names in the 35th and 67th minutes of the game. Javier Nedd provided the lone goal for Fitts Village and that came during the 33rd minute.

Fitts Village created the first real chance at goal when Javier Nedd stole possession within the first ten minutes, produced a precise pass to Okafor Paul who unleashed a lovely strike from inside the 18-yard box that forced Paradise’s goalkeeper Jason Boxill to make a one-handed save.

But as the saying goes, goals win matches, and with a BDS$50, 000 grand prize and a car for the Most Valuable Player at stake, Paradise ensured their first real chance found the back of the nets. Striker Chai Lloyd unmarked inside the area scored from close range for the opening goal.

Paradise suddenly began to find form and Tyrell Bancroft sprinting down the right flank towards the Sargeant Village end squared to Lloyd seconds late in making the connection.

However, it did not take long for goal number two to follow, and it came through Armando ‘Suga’ Lashley with a fantastic finish provided from a leading ball fed to him by fellow national player Jomo Harris.

Fitts Village got their reward for being resilient with a goal that came through Javier Nedd who took on two Paradise marksmen and scored past goalkeeper Jason Boxill.

As much as Paradise were untidy at the back on that occasion when they allowed that goal to score, Fitts Village made way more errors, and they paid seconds later when a squared ball from Lashley found the boot of an unmarked Jomo Harris for a well-taken goal.

At that stage, the score was 4-1 to the Dover-based Paradise team, and in the second half they continued from where they left off. Lashley’s presence on the left flank caused problems all night for Fitts Village whose backline offered too much breathing room for Paradise’s attackers to play through.

That is how Lloyd managed to score his second goal in the 40th minute when Lashley produced a flighted ball which found the striker’s forehead. Minutes later in the 55th minute Lloyd went on to score his hat-trick as Fitts Village’s defence and their goalkeeper Kyle Smith were out of options on how to stop him.

Following Lloyd’s heroics, Lashley took over the show and successfully converted a 25-yard free-kick into a goal which was his second of the night. That goal came in the 59th minute, and Lashley with the opportunity ended the night with his third in the 72nd minute of play.

After several attempts and near opportunities missed, the David Ward-coached Notre Dame team managed to claim a 1-0 win against Villa United Club in the opening match.

It was all thanks to excellent work from veteran Dwayne Mars sprinting down the right flank with a brilliant effort to outpace Villa defender Nathan Hunte for a cross to captain Kyle Gibson who delivered a superb volley in the 40th minute.

Gibson should have had a brace to his name minutes before halftime but made a meal of the opportunity gifted to him by fellow striker Zeco Edmee. A well-placed ball from Edmee inside the six-yard box found Gibson who instead of controlling and finishing the job, hammered it over the crossbar.

Villa attacked more purposefully in the second half and forced Notre Dame sweepers Chad Bynoe and Jomo Brathwaite into action as those two did a great job at shutting out those attempts.

Similar to the opening half, both goalkeepers were tested and lived up to expectation with Shakilo Kellman of Notre Dame and Norrin Corbin of Villa making some fantastic saves.

Notre Dame coming on to the latter stage of the encounter missed a few close-range chances that should have been buried especially by captain Gibson who should have had a hattrick on the night but ended with that lone match-winning goal.

