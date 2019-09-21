Lady Lois Ramphal, wife of Sir Shridath passes away - Barbados Today

Lady Lois Ramphal, wife of Sir Shridath, has died.

The Government and people of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana extend deepest condolences to Sir Shridath Ramphal on the passing of his beloved wife.

Lady Ramphal was a pillar of strength throughout their 70 years of marriage. Her constant companionship, unfailing support and keen interest undoubtedly contributed in no small measure to the successful fulfillment of her husband’s pivotal role in national, regional and international endeavours.

The Government and people of Guyana express the hope that their many thoughts and prayers will sustain Sir Shridath, their children and grandchildren and the extended Ramphal family over this difficult period of their loss.