Lady Lois Ramphal, wife of Sir Shridath passes away - Barbados Today

Read our
ePaper!

Lady Lois Ramphal, wife of Sir Shridath passes away

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
September 21, 2019

Lady Lois Ramphal, wife of Sir Shridath, has died.

The Government and people of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana extend deepest condolences to Sir Shridath Ramphal on the passing of his beloved wife.

Lady Ramphal was a pillar of strength throughout their 70 years of marriage. Her constant companionship, unfailing support and keen interest undoubtedly contributed in no small measure to the successful fulfillment of her husband’s pivotal role in national, regional and international endeavours.

The Government and people of Guyana express the hope that their many thoughts and prayers will sustain Sir Shridath, their children and grandchildren and the extended Ramphal family over this difficult period of their loss.

Share it!
TwitterFacebookWhatsAppGoogle+LinkedInPin It

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Trending Stories

Police chase: Several injured, one arrest on Barrow Highway
September 20, 2019
Assault probe
September 21, 2019
Officials monitoring tropical wave east-southeast of Barbados
September 21, 2019
‘I am not Jesus’
September 21, 2019
Empty gardens
September 19, 2019
Accused granted bail
September 20, 2019