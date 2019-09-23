Celebrating two ‘firsts’ - Barbados Today

Shernise Mayers-Springer is the first recipient of the Alleyne School Parent Teacher Association (PTA) Scholarship which is valued at BDS $2,000.

The 19-year-old who is pursuing a degree in Meteorology at the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus was the first female student to walk through the gates of Alleyne School in 2017 when they opened their sixth form cohort.

Mayers-Springer qualified for the scholarship as she attained Grades 1-3 in her CAPE Unit 1 and Unit 2 examinations in Entrepreneurship, Environmental Science, Management of Business, Communication Studies and Caribbean Studies.

She was congratulated by the Principal of Alleyne School Julia Beckles who told the student body at assembly that Mayers-Springer is an example of what they can achieve if they work hard.

“This morning, I am proud to announce her as the first recipient of the PTA Academic scholarship here at Alleyne school. Well done Shernise, congratulations. She is setting an example for what can happen when you work hard,” Beckles said.

President of the Parent-Teacher Association at The Alleyne School David Eversley challenged other PTAs on the island to invest in future leaders of Barbados.

“We thank you, you have well demonstrated what Alleyne can do. You have surpassed all expectations. I throw out a challenge to other PTAs to invest in our youth and future leaders and right here on this stage, we have a future leader. So, once again Shernise, congratulations,” Eversley said.

Speaking to Barbados TODAY, a humble Mayers-Springer said she was dedicated to her studies and pushed to succeed by her mother Margaret Mayers.

“I am a very dedicated person. Once I put my mind to something, I will get it done. During the night I did not get any sleep as the SBAs for CAPE were much harder than CSEC. During the night I was up long hours studying and I love to watch YouTube videos, I do not only stick to the textbooks. My mother pushes me so much, she still pushes me to this day. She leads me in the right path; she encourages me; she is everything. I love that woman,” she said.

The aspiring meteorologist told Barbados TODAY that she has always had a passion for hurricanes and weather systems and was told by her family that she should pursue a career in meteorology as the discipline is taught at the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus.

“At first, I wanted to go into cosmetology but my friends and family told me that they do not see me pursuing that as a career and that maybe I could pursue meteorology. I did not know that it is taught here,” she said.

Following the presentation of her scholarship in the school hall, Mayers-Springer was celebrated by the teaching staff of The Alleyne School. (LG)