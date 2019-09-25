Springer eyeing future senior call-up - Barbados Today

Fast-bowling all-rounder Shamar Springer sees the current Caribbean Premier League and the upcoming Cricket West Indies Super50 Cup as the ideal platforms to launch his bid for international selection.

The livewire 21-year-old snapped up three crucial wickets as Jamaica Tallawahs snatched a dramatic five-run win over Barbados Tridents at Kensington Oval on Monday night.

Tallawahs remained near the cellar position in the six-team log but the win has handed them a lifeline in their bid for a spot in the playoffs.

“Everyone wants to play at the highest level, to represent West Indies and do well for the people, and I’m no different,” said Springer, whose impressive spell on Monday night helped Tallawahs defend a paltry 128.

“I want to breakthrough, I want to announce myself, I want to be seen and ‘heard’ and this tournament as well as the upcoming Super 50 and then the four-day tournaments are my opportunities.

“I’m targeting a spot in the West Indies team, looking to go all the way and get into the T20s and the ODI squads. I’m feeling good about my game and I’m confident I can put together some good performances on a consistent basis.

“I see myself as a genuine all-rounder, I believe I have the ability to do well and contribute with bat and ball, and also in the outfield.”

He is likely to represent Barbados Pride in the 50-over extravaganza, provisionally set to be played in Barbados and Trinidad and the four-day tournament, slated to start in the New Year.

And Springer said he had already set his sights on the next Cricket World Cup scheduled for India in 2023.

“Looking ahead, all young players like myself, have to see the Super50 and the longer format as vitally important,” he pointed out.

“If you want to play for West Indies you need to put in this performance. I watched the World Cup this year and have a good idea what’s required.

“I’m targeting a spot at the next World Cup so I’m working on improving my skills and looking to build towards such a major world event.”

Springer is a product of the Combermere School programme, pioneered by current West Indies assistant coach Roddy Estwick, and which has produced several international players like Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich, Jomel Warrican, Kraigg and Carlos Brathwaite as well as Chris Jordan of England.

The Barbadian shot to prominence back in 2016 when he starred in the West Indies capture of the ICC Under19 World Cup won in Bangladesh.