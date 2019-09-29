Panel discussion on childhood obesity on Tuesday - Barbados Today

Panel discussion on childhood obesity on Tuesday

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
September 29, 2019

The public is invited to a panel discussion on the topic: Demystifying the Management of Childhood Obesity on Tuesday, October 1, at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre, Two Mile Hill, St. Michael.

The discussion, hosted by the Barbados Drug Service, begins at 7 p.m.

The panellists will be Community Nutrition Officer, Stacia Whittaker; medical practitioners, Dr Heather Armstrong and Dr Diane Brathwaite; exercise therapist, Falicia Goodridge; psychologist, Vania Patrick-Drakes and youth advocate, Rondell Trim.

From 6 to 7 p.m. attendees will be able to view displays and receive information on practical ways to manage and prevent childhood obesity.

