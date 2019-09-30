Police issue all clear after bomb threat - Barbados Today

Police issue all clear after bomb threat

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
September 30, 2019

Business in The City was briefly disrupted this morning after police and emergency personnel responded to a bomb threat at First Citizens Bank on Broad Street.

Police said just after 8 a.m., personnel at the bank received an anonymous call that there was a bomb in the building.

The building was immediately evacuated and police established a safety perimeter in the area, which affected operations at a number of businesses in the immediate environs.

Police said there was a comprehensive search of the entire building and nothing unusual was found.

The bomb squad issued the all clear at 10.10 a.m.

