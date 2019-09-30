Police issue all clear after bomb threat - Barbados Today

Business in The City was briefly disrupted this morning after police and emergency personnel responded to a bomb threat at First Citizens Bank on Broad Street.

Police said just after 8 a.m., personnel at the bank received an anonymous call that there was a bomb in the building.

The building was immediately evacuated and police established a safety perimeter in the area, which affected operations at a number of businesses in the immediate environs.

Police said there was a comprehensive search of the entire building and nothing unusual was found.

The bomb squad issued the all clear at 10.10 a.m.