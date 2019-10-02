Surepay now linked with mMoney digital cash - Barbados Today

Paying bills via the Massy-owned SurePay one-stop payment shop has now been made available by smartphone, using the mMoney digital currency app.

Executives of Surepay and fintech firm Bitt, mMoney’s parent, who signed an agreement to link the payment systems, are touting their convenience and security, while looking ahead to a regional rollout of the partnership.

Using digital dollars stored in the mMoney app on their smartphone, a user logs in, pulls up bills and pays any or all bills with the desired amount.

Chief Executive Officer of Bitt Senator Rawdon Adams told reporters the agreement brings customers further convenience as well as the trusted name in Massy Technologies InfoCom, SurePay’s parent. “For us it’s a great collaboration,” Senator Adams said.

He added :”This is not just about Barbados. This is about the wider Caribbean, in time.”

Before the formal signing of the agreement on Tuesday, Barbadians and citizens in Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana and St Lucia paid bills either online or after standing in a line at Surepay payment centres in these countries.

Director of Technology Sales and Strategy at Massy Technologies InfoCom Tony Yearwood, who signed the agreement with Senator Adams, said the establishment of SurePay in 2003 provided citizens with the convenience of paying all bills at one location.

“Here in Barbados we do over 300 000 transactions per month,” Yearwood remarked.

The mMoney app may be downloaded from an online store free of cost and allows the individual to pay with digital cash which is topped up at an mMoney merchant.

Senator Adams and Yearwood emphasised the convenience to customers of having an additional bill payment solution.

Adams noted the agreement with Bitt, which operates the mMoney digital payments product for several goods and services, could go further afield as bitt has a Memorandum of Understanding to implement a pilot payments system with the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB), for customers in the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS).