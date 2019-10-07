Deserving dozen - Barbados Today

A magnificent strike by Shakerie Mottley ensured underdogs Pride of Gall Hill emerged victorious 1-0 against University of the West Indies Blackbirds and finished top of Group C with seven points in the qualifying round of the Capelli Sport Super Cup.

The ongoing Capelli tournament [worth BDS$50, 000 for the champion team and a car each for the most valuable player and a lucky spectator] continued yesterday at the Wildey, St Michael Astroturf with the final three qualifying games to determine which two teams in each of the six groups advance into the championship round.

The Barry Taylor-coached Gall Hill team deservingly earned three points thanks to Mottley’s first-half goal during the nightcap encounter that ensured they edged out Premier League side UWI Blackbirds who qualified in the second position on six-points.

That goal was registered in the 38th minute against the run of play thanks to great control and composure shown by Mottley with a 25-yard beauty that curled into the left upright [Kent/Upton end] past former Barbados number one and UWI custodian Kerry Holder.

That goal was among the best produced so far in the Capelli tournament. Goalkeeper Holder, still ranked among the best in Barbados, looked amazed at what Mottley had done while the entire Gall Hill bench and their supporters erupted in celebration.



Gall Hill played well and deserved that 1-0 advantage at halftime considering the Fabian Massiah-coached UWI team lost possession way too often and had only themselves to blame. They also failed to capitalise on free-kick opportunities while assistant coach Ricardo Goddard received a yellow card from referee Jamar Springer for his outburst.

The fact that UWI captain and top national striker Mario Harte is out of the island on national duties with the Barbados women’s team competing in the Group B Concacaf Olympic qualifiers, was a clear loss for the Blackbirds camp.

Adapting to slippery conditions in the second half after periodic rain, both teams played it safe, unlike the first half where a number of fouls were made and kept referee Springer busy.

UWI created goal-scoring opportunities but were unable to beat Gall Hill’s defence, especially goalkeeper Jamal Clarke who had a few spectacular saves including that moment when UWI attacker Shamari Mark delivered a powerful shot towards the target that were met by the fingertips of keeper Clarke.

Out of the six groups listed A to F in the tournament, the 12 qualifying teams are defending knockout champions Weymouth Wales with 12-points and Silver Sands nine top of Group A. Paradise scored nine points in Group B and Youth Milan six, Pride of Gall Hill accounted for seven ahead of UWI’s six in Group C. Crane and Equipment Ellerton Club of Group D tallied nine to finish ahead of Notre Dame on six points.

Reigning premier league champions Barbados Defence Force Sports Programme dominated Group E with nine points and Barbados Soccer Academy on four also advanced as the second-best team while Empire in Group F with a total of nine points edged St. Andrew Lions on six.

In the second match of the evening, Abraham United Silver Sands also secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Brittons Hill compliments a well-executed spot-kick taken by Derrin Gale- Forde in the 49th minute.

That penalty opportunity resulted through Rashon Inniss of Silver Sands being fouled inside the danger zone and Gale-Forde made no mistake when he converted.

Defensively both teams were strong and even though Brittons Hill held the majority of the possession they were unable to convert which resulted in Silver Sands snatching that win on the night.

BDFSP also featured yesterday in the opening game and picked up a thrilling 1-0 win compliments Ronaldo Trim in the 67th minute.

Interestingly, the scoreline in all three matches yesterday ended by a slim margin compared to most of the games before where the scores were extremely hefty with teams being hammered by as much as 8-1 margins since the tournament started.

This past Saturday reflected such heavy defeats as Claytons Kola Tonic Notre Dame Soccer Club hammered Checker Hall 8-0 in Group D. There were two hat-tricks scored by Dwayne Mars [36th, 60th and 70th] and Azarel Crowney [21st, 42nd and 54th] while Dishon ‘Eto’ Howell and Akeem Bourne added in the second and 91st minute.

In Group A Weymouth Wales destroyed Central League Spartans 7-0 and the chief marauder was Riverre Williams with four goals in the 37th, 51st, 62nd and 78th minutes. Former Barbados striker Arantees Lawrence contributed a hat-trick scored in the 62nd, 68th and 82nd minutes while Ricardo Morris netted one in the 71st.

Barbados Soccer Academy also flogged Kick Start 5-0 with a hat-trick from Corey Hoyte in the 18th, 65th and 94th minute along with one each from Ozim Henderson [28th] and Romario Dennie [68th].