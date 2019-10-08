BWU, BL&P in talks after wildcat strike - Barbados Today

A work stoppage at the Barbados Light and Power left managers locked in discussions with the Barbados Workers Union.

Scores of linesmen abandoned their posts at the power company’s Garrison Hill headquarters from as early as 7:30 this morning. They instead reported outside the front of the building with the backing of the president of the BWU’s BL&P division, Howard Griffith.

Around midday, a contingent from the union which included Light & Power’s Deputy Director of Industrial Relations Dionne Howard, along with Industrial Relations Officers Shakeda Williams, Cameron Layne and Sean Scott accompanied the workers into a nearby carpark to discuss the way forward.

When they emerged, Howard revealed workers would be heading back to their posts pending discussions with management.

She said: “We have met with the workers, we are clear on the issue, we have reached out to the management and we are scheduled to meet later today, so we will see how best we can solve this issue without any further disruption.

“They will return to work at this time pending that discussion.”

Company officials provided no details about the problems which sparked the action. While initial attempts to gain clarity from management officials were refused, Communications Coordinator Jennifer Blackman said in a statement discussions would continue this week and operations would resume “as normal”.

