Fogging schedule for October 14 – 18 - Barbados Today

The Vector Control Unit of the Ministry of Health and Wellness will continue its weekly fogging programme in several districts across the island from October 14 to 18.

Areas to be sprayed on Monday are Mile and a Quarter, Maynards Tenantry, Maynards Housing Area, Skeete’s Road, Doughlin Tenantry, Rose Hill and environs, in St Peter.

On Tuesday, the team will fog the St James and St Peter districts of Carlton, Howells Gap, Brathwaite Road, Upper Rock Dundo, Rock Dundo Tenantry, Rock Dundo, Upper Bakers and the environs.

They will, on Wednesday, visit the St George districts of Mapp Hill, Haggatt Hall Development, Cutting Road, Pasture Road, Haynes Hill, Monroe Road, Salters Tenantry Road, Plum Tree Road, Sinclair Road, Bird Hill, Coral Drive, Bakers Close, Grace Drive, and surrounding areas.

On Thursday, there will be fogging in the St Michael and St George areas of Salters, Salters Main Road, Neil’s Road, Neil’s Plantation, Charles Rowe Bridge, Valley Development, Glebe Land, Valley View, Walkers Terrace and environs.

They will visit St James on Friday and spray Derricks, Clarkes Road, Appleby Gardens with Avenues, Risk Road, Vaughns Road, Berbice, Fitts Village, Jordans Road, Johnson Road, Prospect, Prospect Road, Crusher Site Road and the neighbouring districts.

The fogging exercise will be conducted between 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. each day. Householders are reminded to open their windows and doors to allow the spray to enter.