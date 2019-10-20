Fogging schedule – October 21-25 - Barbados Today

Read our
ePaper!

Fogging schedule – October 21-25

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
October 20, 2019

The Ministry of Health and Wellness’ fogging programme will continue in four parishes this week.

On Monday, October 21, the St Peter districts to be fogged are Diamond Corner, Lower Castle, Upper Castle, Gays Road, Mount #1 & #2, Boscobelle, Collins, and the environs.

The team will be in St James on Tuesday, October 22, spraying Sion Hill, Sion Hill Terrace with avenues, Westmoreland, Porters Road, Lancaster, and surrounding areas.

On Wednesday, October 23, the St George districts of Bird Hill, Sinclair Road, Coral Drive, Bakers Close, Grace Drive, Haggatt Hall Development, Cutting Road, Mapp Hill, Dash Valley, Hanson Heights, and the environs will be sprayed.

Areas to be fogged in Christ Church on Thursday, October 24, are Sargeant’s Village, Bartlett Road, Sargeant’s Village Tenantry Road, Browne’s Road, Smith Road, Warners Gardens, and neighbouring districts.

The team will return to St James on Friday, October 25, to fog Paradise Heights, Hopefield Close, Wanstead Drive, the 2nd, 4th and 6th Avenues of Wanstead Terrace, West Terrace, West Terrace Gardens with Avenues 1 to 16, Oxnards, Violet Circle, Cherry Drive, West Terrace Heights and surrounding areas. Fogging takes place between 4:30 and 7:30 pm each day. Householders are reminded to open their doors and windows to allow the spray to enter.

Share it!
TwitterFacebookWhatsAppGoogle+LinkedInPin It

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Trending Stories

Cyclist seriously injured in collision
October 19, 2019
‘Lett’ there be no more 11-plus
October 19, 2019
Bad blood
October 18, 2019
Debtors strike deal
October 19, 2019
St Michael duo charged with murder
October 18, 2019
Futile pleas
October 19, 2019