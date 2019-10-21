Using ROV technology - Barbados Today

Barbados is being encouraged to employ the use of Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) underwater to make it easier to inspect boats and marine life.

Assistant Head of School of Technology, Fisheries And Marine Institute of Memorial University of Newfoundland, Canada, Joe Singleton, told Barbados TODAY recently that vehicles could be used by members of the Barbados Coast Guard to inspect boat bottoms in an effort to detect contraband.

He said marine biologist could also use the technology to keep a close eye on what is happening with the reefs without having to dive.

“You can get into a boat, put your ROV down and inspect your green habitats or get samples. The ROV brings lots of opportunities because these vehicles are also used heavily in the oil and gas industry to interact with structures that they put underwater for getting that oil and gas out of the water into supply vessels and boats,” Singleton said.

Singleton and a team from the University gave students from the Barbados Community College Division of Technology and from the Samuel Jackman Institute (SJPI), demonstrations on how to use ROVs, at the Shallow Basin of the Barbados Coast Guard, last Friday.

According to Singleton the demonstration was an opportunity to show students that there are career opportunities in the area of operating underwater technology, particularly ROVs.

Senior Tutor in the Division of Technology at BCC, Samuel Bowen, said he encouraged his students to grasp the opportunity to see the ROVs in use because it may assist them in making important career decisions and plans for pursuing future studies. (AH)