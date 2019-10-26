Flow introduces new digital facility - Barbados Today

Flow, Barbados leading telecommunications provider, in keeping with its commitment to providing improved customer experience has introduced a new way for customers to schedule installations for its new fixed service bundles.

Starting this month, customers of Flow can schedule the date and time of an installation of its new Upward or Onward bundles using an online scheduler via the company’s website at https://discoverflow.co/barbados/getconnected.

“We know our customers lead very busy and connected lives, and we are very excited to introduce this new digital facility that will provide the option of self service to sign up to our new bundles and schedule a technician visit from the comfort of their homes at their convenience,” said Jenson Sylvester, Country Manager, Flow Barbados.

“Starting with our 2018 ‘Action In Satisfaction’ campaign, and the launch of our CX Centre at Windsor Lodge, we continue to deliver against the promise we made to customers about changing the way we look at and deliver customer service.”

Once a customer has indicated which bundles they would like to subscribe to, they can now also select a date and time between 7am and 8pm for a technician to visit their residence between Monday and Saturday to install their service.

Using the company’s secure online portal, customers will be asked to submit their name, email, contact number and address. They will then receive confirmation of their scheduled appointment and join the already 15,000 customers presently enjoying the new triple play Upward and Onward bundles launched earlier this year.

This initiative will be added the already robust cadre of support channels offered by Flow. These include its toll free, 24-hour helpdesk at 1-800-804-2994 (or 100 from mobile phones), as well as a live chat function on the company’s website which is available daily between 9am and 6pm and its social media pages on Instagram and Facebook.

“We are also equally proud to be embracing a fully digital approach to getting our customers installed. We’ve put the focus back on our customers, most of whom are ‘time poor’ and are always looking for convenient ways to make the best use of their day and save time. This feature allows them to do just that as they take advantage of our unrivalled fixed service bundles that offer the best in connectivity and entertainment for the entire family,” added Sylvester.