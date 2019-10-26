Kirton is moving to All Island vibes - Barbados Today

Pop music is shifting… top shelf artistes like Rihanna are set to release a self-described “Reggae-influenced” album so that puts her fellow Barbadian and Reggae singer/ songwriter David Kirton in good company.

Kirton has been quietly working his way into the light by creating his own guitar driven reggae-crossover vibe that tastemakers and DJ’s have branded as an identifiable “feel good sound”, and which is prominent on this new album All Island. Keeping with the times Kirton released his 5th studio album on vinyl compact disc (CD) and digital formats. Barbadian agent for the album, CRS Music and Media said All Island was the first vinyl album to be released by a single artist from Barbados in twenty years.

Producer of the album, hit maker and man behind Grafton Studios in Jamaica Michael ‘Mikie’ Bennett shared his thoughts on the strength of this release. “It is very obvious to me that something profound happened to David Kirton in the last few years. He is seeing his Island and the individuals with new eyes and it has resulted in a much more honest and passionate expression.”

Bennett added: “I am proud to have been able to musically capture some of this passion. As I watched the Jamaican musicians react to the tracks I knew we were on to something really special. They all brought their A game!”

The album features eleven new songs including She’s All Island, Refugee, Share a Smile, Killer on the Loose and Mary Jane.

Kirton records under his Independent Barbadian label Bird’s Eye Music and seeks out alliances with international labels who can facilitate his music’s distribution across the oceans. In stepped John Kaufman, CEO of Right Recordings out of the UK.

“I’ve always wondered when the next generation of Reggae kings will be upon us. David is certainly leading the way (as is fellow Bajan Rihanna with her new reggae- based album), he honed his skills from hard work over all these years,” Kaufman said.

Kirton just completed an All Island album release promotional tour of the United Kingdom. This tour was supported by The National Cultural Foundation. Kirton started off the tour at The Barbados High Commission in London where High Commissioner Milton Inniss hosted a reception at The Barbados House that included press, broadcasters, record label executives, the visiting Gathering 2020 Committee, prominent Barbadians and distinguished guests. Kirton performed songs from his album All Island accompanied by guitarist Jay Carter and Ian ‘Eyan’ Alleyne joined for a lead guitar solo .

Right Recordings promotional department led the push into UK Radio, securing interest in Kirton’s sound and story. The tour featured interviews and performances at BBC Coventry & Warwickshire, Halton Radio, Hoxton Radio, Solihull Radio (live performance), BBC Radio Merseyside. As one would expect BBC Radio Bristol’s Steve Yabsley conducted a very well researched and in depth interview with Kirton where they discussed Barbados’ economy, beaches, school days and songwriting. BBC Manchester’s Karen Gabay featured a live performance on her popular Saturday night programme, BBC Radio Leicester’s Herdle White who has been a longtime supporter of Kirton’s and Barbadian music stepped in with a prime time Friday night interview and featured multiple songs from the album. The tour ended on a high note with a coveted Featured Stage performance and interview on BBC Lancashire.

Kaufman explained why he felt the BBC and others were responding favourably to Kirton.

“Why David Kirton? I have worked on and off with David Kirton for over eleven years. He has proven time and time again what a great songwriter and performer he is. His brand of Reggae is crossover, easily accessible for all and therefore has that commercial potential to the mass market that record labels look for. He’s always had the feel good factor and tenderness to his songwriting.”

The official album launch was held at The BBC Club, Wogan House, London. Invited VIP guests were treated to a live performance by Kirton accompanied by Jay Carter and Samantha Lubin on Cajon. The well attended event was favourably reviewed in Record Collector Magazine by Paul Davies. “From writing songs in a beachside shack, to travelling the globe with his smooth reggae messages of love, life has sent Barbados-born Kirton on an odyssey. He pitched up at the BBC’s Wogan House Club to present songs from his latest, All Island. With his dreads and dulcet tones, Kirton slots effortlessly into the vein of vibes that Maxi Priest, Third World and Gregory Isaacs explore. Packed with radio-friendly songs of warm Caribbean feeling, Kirton showcased his latest waxing with a passionate performance. Used to playing a mix of clubs and prestigious venues such as The Hollywood Bowl, Kirton carried his cool vibes with immense pride, as cacophonous applause rightly rang out.”

The tour featured live band performance at the popular Ply in Manchester where he was backed by a UK band, an acoustic featured songwriter spot in Piccadilly Gardens Caffe Nero and Songwriter Showcase at The Whiskey Jar.

The Barbados Tourism and Marketing UK Office supported the “All Island’ Promotional Radio Tour highlighting at the High Commission’s event that they saw an opportunity for multiple divisions of Government to work with the cultural industries and insured that Barbados was represented at all events. Guests and all media persons encountered on the tour were given gift bags by Kirton and his team that contained a Jill Walker Print, Harbour Lights Gift Certificate, David Kirton TeeShirt, poster, postcard and All Island CD.

Back home in Barbados, Kirton’s management assures local fans that they will not be left out. A Barbados acoustic radio tour and album launch is planned for next month. Fans and reggae lovers can look forward to All Island events being held at Blakey’s on the Boardwalk and Surfers Bay in Silver Sands, Kirton’s home grounds on the South Coast of Barbados, complete with ocean breezes, bonfires and live backing band, under the stars.

“This is how we do it! I’m an island man, all island!” Kirton said.