More injury woes for Warriors - Barbados Today

Ricky Rubio hit two of Phoenix’s five 3-pointers in a 21-0, first-quarter run last night as the Suns ran away from Golden State 121-110 in San Francisco on a night when the Warriors lost Stephen Curry to a broken left hand.

With the Warriors already down 83-54 in the fourth minute of the third period, Curry collided with Suns center Aron Baynes on a drive to the hoop and fell hard on his left arm. The two-time NBA Most Valuable Player was taken immediately to the locker room, and the Warriors later announced he had broken his hand in the incident.

The Warriors have now endured major injuries to Kevin Durant (ruptured Achilles tendon), Klay Thompson (torn ACL) and Curry in their past six non-exhibition games, dating back to last spring’s NBA Finals. Durant left in the summer as a free agent, signing with the Brooklyn Nets.

Baynes totaled 24 points and 13 rebounds while Saric (16 points), Rubio (14), Cameron Johnson (12) and Kelly Oubre Jr. (11) also scored in double figures for the Suns. Rookie Eric Paschall had 20 points to lead the Warriors, who fell to 0-2 at their new home, the Chase Center.

James Harden scored 59 points and hit a free throw with 2.4 seconds left to lift Houston Rockets to a wild 159-158 win over hosts Washington Wizards.

After Bradley Beal sank three free throws to tie it with 7.7 seconds left, Harden drove, got the foul call and made the first free throw. He missed the second, and Washington were unable to get off a shot.

Harden was 18 of 32 from the field. Russell Westbrook had 17 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists, and Clint Capela added 21 points for the Rockets, who shot 53.4 percent from the field. Beal led the Wizards with 46 points on 14-of-20 shooting. Rookie Rui Hachimura had 23 points and Davis Bertans 21. Washington shot 62.6 percent from the field.

Jayson Tatum had 25 points, including 11 during a third-quarter comeback, as hosts Boston Celtics overcame a 19-point deficit to beat Milwaukee Bucks 116-105 and win their third game in four tries to open the season.

Kemba Walker led all scorers with 32 points, Gordon Hayward had 21 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists, and Marcus Smart hit five 3-pointers and scored 19 for the Celtics, who played without swingman Jaylen Brown, scratched hours before the game with an illness.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 22 points and 14 rebounds, and Khris Middleton scored 26 for the Bucks, who have dropped two of four. Milwaukee hit just 15 of 24 at the free-throw line.

Joel Embiid scored 19 points in 20 minutes before being ejected for a third-quarter brawl with Karl-Anthony Towns as hosts Philadelphia 76ers beat Minnesota Timberwolves 117-95.

Embiid led six Philadelphia players in double figures. Tobias Harris scored 18 points, Furkan Korkmaz had 17 and Ben Simmons added 16. Al Horford scored 12 points and grabbed 16 rebounds and the Sixers improved to 4-0, joining only the San Antonio Spurs as the league’s undefeated teams.

James Ennis had 11 rebounds off the bench for the Sixers, who last won their first four games during the 2000-01 season. Alan Wiggins led the Timberwolves with 19 points.

Other scores: Pacers 118, Nets 108; Trail Blazers 102, Thunder 99; Jazz 110, Clippers 96; Magic 95, Knicks 83; Raptors 125, Pistons 113; Cavaliers 117, Bulls 111; Hornets 118, Kings 111 (Reuters)