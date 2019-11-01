Jamaican international stabbed to death - Barbados Today

Tarania Clarke, who recently represented Jamaica’s Reggae Girlz during the Olympic Caribbean qualifiers, was stabbed to death in Kingston on Thursday.

Early reports said the incident occurred in Half-Way Tree.

Jamaica Football Federation President Michael Ricketts said the news has hurt him.

“I am deeply saddened. This was a young lady who has shown much potential and was very pleasant, warm and had real potential to make it at the highest level,” Ricketts said.

“She was very much a part of the Reggae Girlz squad during the recent Olympic qualifiers and did make an impact. I offer condolences to the family and friends of young Clarke.”

Clarke scored for Jamaica on debut when Jamaica drubbed Cuba 12-1 at the National Stadium in Kingston on September 30. The 20-year-old midfielder was also captain of the Waterhouse FC in Jamaica’s Women’s League.

Clarke was a recent graduate of Excelsior High School where she was also captain of the football team. Her coach Xavier Gilbert, devastated by the news, described Clarke as a wonderful individual who put the needs of others before her own.

“We were very close. She was captain for the last three years and was a wonderful leader, a wonderful person,” he said.

He revealed that Clarke , affectionately called ‘Plum Plum’ was set to leave Jamaica in January 2020 for school at Daytona University in Florida and was awaiting the completion of paperwork.

“It hurts right now. It’s really sad. She did not deserve this. This really rough right now,” he said.