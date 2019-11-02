Youths remanded - Barbados Today

Youths remanded

Barbados Today
November 2, 2019

Two St Michael teenagers will spend at least the next 28 days at HMP Dodds.

They are 19-year-old Jalen Anthony Batson, of No. 17 3rd Avenue, East Terrace Wildey, and 18-year-old Jeremy Nicolai Amar Renee, of No. 34 Regent Hill, Pinelands.

The two are accused of using unlawful violence towards other persons on October 12 when their conduct was such that is would cause others at the scene to fear for their safety.

It is further alleged that on the same day Batson and Renee used a firearm while committing an affray.

They were not required to plead to the indictable charges when they appeared before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant today and were remanded to reappear in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on December 2.

