PM's statement on the passing of Photojournalist Antonio Miller - Barbados Today

[On Friday], I awoke to the very sad news that my friend, veteran news photographer, Antonio Miller had passed away.

The news was particularly painful because just one day earlier I decided to put aside the demands of the office for about an hour to visit with him at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, where he had been a patient for about four months.

I could see that he was weak, having had a leg amputated recently and having to undergo dialysis treatment three days per week, but I never expected that he would have departed this life less than 24 hours later.

As I held his hand and listen to him relate the experiences of the past four months, I encouraged him to hold on — to fight for the opportunity to return home to his family, particularly his newest grandchild, who he was very anxious to meet.

Sadly, that did not happen, but I am comforted by his sincere declaration to me in those final hours that he was buoyed by the fact that his illness and hospitalisation had brought him considerably closer to his family.

I have known Antonio for more than a quarter-century and have seen him grow from a young trainee photographer into a respected photojournalist who has built a name for himself through attention to detail and a commitment to professionalism.

In his 46 years on this earth, he has managed to achieve what many who have lived much longer still struggle to attain.

To his partner Jessica, his five children, grandchildren, the rest of his family, and all his colleagues in journalism who so valued their relationship with him, I ask you to treasure the memories and honour his legacy.

May the grace of God strengthen you in this your hour of sadness.