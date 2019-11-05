Man caught stealing, jailed - Barbados Today

It’s back to Her Majesty’s Prison Dodds for a 51-year-old rum thief.

It’s the second time in as many months that Owen Gilbert Skeete, of Block 13C Downhill Drive, Eden Lodge, St Michael will spend time behind bars for such an offence.

Today he told Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant that he had been released back in April after spending a six-month sentence for stealing two bottles of rum.

Station Sergeant Crishna Graham in detailing the facts in the No. 2 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court said Skeete was stopped by security after he was seen leaving BJ’s Value Discount Inc on November 4 with a plastic bag which he did not have when he first walked in.

A search was requested, the alcohol was discovered and police called in.

This afternoon he refused to say anything in his defence before it was revealed that he had 18 prior convictions, 13 of them for theft.

He was again sentenced to six months in prison.