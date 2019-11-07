Royally charmed - Barbados Today

The title of royalty does not come easily, but those who participated in the Barbados Junior Prince and Princess Pageant in the age six-nine category sure made it look easy, breezy and beautiful.

On the night of competition at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre, Two Mile Hill, St Michael, the young pageant entrants pulled out all the stops in their performances to thrill the packed auditorium.

Acts by Tykari Sargeant will always be remembered in the hearts of the judges as he copped prizes for People’s Choice, Best Introduction, Best Talent and Best Formal Wear. He wowed those who watched him sing the compelling gospel number Love Like This.

His counterparts included Tyrico Howell Bailey who was the first runner-up and performed the rhythmic piece of poetry called Pollution written by his grandmother Kathy Ife Harris.

The females battled it out with Kimmara Tull-Williams outshining all competition to emerge as Barbados Junior Princess 2019. She performed a social commentary piece titled Screen Time, and it sent a serious message about children being ignored by their parents who were on devices. She caused whispers throughout the audience after her performance.

Jada White who shone through by copping the prize for People’s Choice performed a dance called We Will Not Forget! which paid tribute to Barbados’ cultural icons like Gabby. In this category though, none could defeat Haley Merritt who won the Best Talent in the females. She told a story from her soul on her soles with a dance to the track Never Enough by Loren Alfred.

The piece was about being relentless despite the challenges which arrive in life. Elizabeth Bostic did a fast paced dance piece about her gratitude for being a Barbadian.

In the Formal Wear category, Tasira Gibbons was very stunning as she wore some of the girliest colours imaginable. There were pinks, purples and a basic kaleidoscope of colours in a rainbow patterned dress made of lace which fell off the corners of her shoulders. The back of the garment carried a sweeping train, and a uniquely patterned rhinestone belt was added. Tahirah completed her look with silver shoes and a matching necklace. Tyrico Howell-Bailey stepped out like a young boss with his sensibly fitted blazer, pants, waistcoat and all white bowtie.

His teal shirt went well in a nice combination. Tykari Sargeant, who won this category, was the epitome of class as he dapperly stepped out decked in a slim-fitted red three-piece suit. No doubt he lit the stage ablaze with his classy waistcoat and tan-laced shoes. (MR)