Sobero sizzles - Barbados Today

It was a beautiful overcast Sunday afternoon when some faithful party-goers gathered at L’Belle Lawns, Lower Estate, St George for the annual SobeRo Premium Brunch Inclusive Fete.

It was a kaleidoscope of colour as patrons, men and women alike, were bedecked in flower prints, multi-coloured designs and festive materials.

The action really got underway around 4 p.m. but even the clouds and rain were not enough to dampen the spirits of the feters. They danced, limed, sang and enjoyed the event until the 11 p.m. finish. The DJ kept things going until the live acts hit the stage.

Salt, Edwin, Peter Ram and Leadpipe all dropped their 2019 Crop Over hits as well as some old time favourites and the crowd was pleased as punch. It did not matter much to them that Mikey, who was advertised to perform, had missed his connecting flight and was stuck overseas. Peter Ram did a great job as the replacement act for him.

Food flowed freely thanks to event caterers, Sandals Barbados. Patrons were served with traditional delicacies from a selection of food stations.

As for drinks, there were two bars and unlimited drinks. Premium drinks came from the heavily talked about and patronised Campari cocktail bar. (IMC)