Police officers applauded for helping relief efforts in The Bahamas - Barbados Today

Police officers applauded for helping relief efforts in The Bahamas

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
November 9, 2019

A five-member police team has received high praise from top brass of the Royal Barbados Police Force after wrapping up a successful mission to the northern Bahamas. The team was part of a regional contingent that assisted with the relief effort in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian.

Acting Deputy Commissioner responsible for Administration and Human Resources Mr Oral Williams, on behalf of the Commissioner of Police and the Royal Barbados Police Force, commended the men for a job well done and encouraged them to share their knowledge, experience and insights with the other members of the force, particularly in the area of dealing with the aftermath of a disaster in light of the magnitude and devastation of Hurricane Dorian. (PR)

