BSTU to hold mass meeting on school violence - Barbados Today

The Barbados Secondary Teachers Union (BSTU) has called a mass meeting of the island’s teachers on Tuesday to discuss the issue of school violence.

A notice issued by the BSTU said the meeting entitled Deadly Violence Within Our School System, is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. at the Barbados Workers Union’s Solidarity House.

The meeting comes on the heels of last’s Friday fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Temario Holder by a 15-year-old at the Frederick Smith Secondary School.

The BSTU said the meeting is also a show of support for teachers, staff of the Frederick Smith Secondary School and the families affected by the incident.