BSTU to hold mass meeting on school violence - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!

BSTU to hold mass meeting on school violence - by Barbados Today November 11, 2019

Avatar
Article by
Published on
November 11, 2019

 

The Barbados Secondary Teachers Union (BSTU) has called a mass meeting of the island’s teachers on Tuesday to discuss the issue of school violence.

A notice issued by the BSTU said the meeting entitled Deadly Violence Within Our School System, is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. at the Barbados Workers Union’s Solidarity House.

The meeting comes on the heels of last’s Friday fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Temario Holder by a 15-year-old at the Frederick Smith Secondary School.

The BSTU said the meeting is also a show of support for teachers, staff of the Frederick Smith Secondary School and the families affected by the incident.

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share207
207 Shares

One Reply to “BSTU to hold mass meeting on school violence”

  1. Society today has become a jungle for young people.
    There are, IMHO, gangs on social media that bully and attack others in isolation.
    There is no longer any consideration for others who disagree with you and when rage takes over this is what happens.
    Two lives unalterably changes and two families grieving.
    Do we have to start teaching anger management at age 5 when kids start school? Are kids acting out what they see on TV and at home?
    What’s next? Metal detectors in the schools?
    I read a lot on bullying in schools here in Canada and in other parts of the world but it seems to me there is not much consequence built into the Barbados system as yet. That is not to infer that Canadians have this fully licked by any means. It just seems to be there is no consequences for bad behaviour.

    Reply

What are your thoughts? Add to the conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Power outages continue to affect five parishes

Customers in sections of St John, St George, St Philip, Christ Church, and St Lucy are still being affected by power outages....

West Indies beat Afghanistan to sweep ODI series 3-0

SOURCE : (AFP) — Opener Shai Hope struck an unbeaten century as West Indies beat Afghanistan by five wickets in the third...

Frederick Smith students shine at NIFCA

Five musical acts done by six talented students, accompanied by three dedicated teachers, left a lasting impression on the...

Flash Flood Warning discontinued

The Barbados Meteorological Services has discontinued the Flash Flood Warning for Barbados. The warning was discontinued at...

The Codrington School Diploma Programme

The Codrington School – preparing students for university and beyond

This feature article is brought to you by The Codrington School. Is your child completely prepared, academically, socially...

Dozens pay homage to fallen soldiers

Barbadians turned out in their numbers to honour the sacrifices of those who lost their lives in the pursuit of a more...

PHOTOS: Remembrance Day commemorated

Scores of  Barbadians gathered in National Heroes’ Square this morning for the Remembrance Day Parade They joined with...

Lifeguards sensitized about tsunamis

Lifeguards have raised concerns about members of the public heeding warnings to get out of the sea in the event of an...

Fogging Schedule November 11 – 15

The Ministry of Health and Wellness’ fogging programme continues this week in a number of parishes. On Monday, November 11,...

207 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share207