BSTU to hold mass meeting on school violence - Barbados Today

The Barbados Secondary Teachers Union (BSTU) has called a mass meeting of the island’s teachers on Tuesday to discuss the issue of school violence.
A notice issued by the BSTU said the meeting entitled Deadly Violence Within Our School System, is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. at the Barbados Workers Union’s Solidarity House.
The meeting comes on the heels of last’s Friday fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Temario Holder by a 15-year-old at the Frederick Smith Secondary School.
The BSTU said the meeting is also a show of support for teachers, staff of the Frederick Smith Secondary School and the families affected by the incident.
One Reply to “BSTU to hold mass meeting on school violence”
Society today has become a jungle for young people.
There are, IMHO, gangs on social media that bully and attack others in isolation.
There is no longer any consideration for others who disagree with you and when rage takes over this is what happens.
Two lives unalterably changes and two families grieving.
Do we have to start teaching anger management at age 5 when kids start school? Are kids acting out what they see on TV and at home?
What’s next? Metal detectors in the schools?
I read a lot on bullying in schools here in Canada and in other parts of the world but it seems to me there is not much consequence built into the Barbados system as yet. That is not to infer that Canadians have this fully licked by any means. It just seems to be there is no consequences for bad behaviour.