Government’s finances ‘now in the black’ - Barbados Today
Read our
ePaper!
Ryan Straughn

Government’s finances ‘now in the black’ - by David Hinkson November 13, 2019

Avatar
Article by
Published on
November 13, 2019

For the first time in several years, the Barbados Government has earned more than it spent, said Minister in the Ministry of Finance Ryan Straughn.

Straughn made the revelation in the House of Assembly today on a bill to reform Land Tax, the final element of the Barbados Economic Recovery and Transformation (BERT) programme needing lawmakers’ approval.

In quoting the Central Bank’s Economic Report for the first nine months of the year, Straughn said:

“For 2014/15, the fiscal deficit was 7.6 per cent, and this figure was in parentheses, meaning it was a negative balance. For 2015/16, that figure was nine per cent, in 2016-17, 5.3 per cent and in 2017-18 4.6 per cent.

“This was when the previous Government kept increasing taxes and there was never any indicator as to how they were spending the money, and the debt build-up was choking the life out of the economy.

“However, starting from 2018/19, we had a deficit of 0.3 per cent, almost a balanced budget, something that we have not seen for some time but in the last column, which covers April 1 to September 30 this year, the number is 2.8 per cent without parentheses, so for the first time in over a decade, we are running fiscal surpluses.

“This means the Government is paying its bills, with a little bit left over as you have to keep the cashflow going and keep projects going.”

Declaring that some critics would object to the Government operating at a surplus, Straughn added: “The truth is, we have been doing old work while trying to do new work, and we are running surpluses because we have to pay arrears the last Government left behind with no money to service, so we have sought to reform the way we manage public finances through execution of debt restructuring, as well as modernising our systems across Government looking at all our processes to see how we can better and more efficiently serve the public, and we shall continue on this path.”

The Minister in the Ministry of Finance sought to explain why Barbadians still have not seen any new buses or more new garbage trucks which the administration had promised despite the reforms to the tax system. He said the economic recession in the latter part of the past decade meant that companies did business differently now.

Straughn explained: “Since the global economic crisis of 2008/9, people have not really been keeping items in inventory; the only way people will start work is when they get their deposits.

“We are conscious that we need to improve the services and we shall.

“Our mission was to fix the problems we found, we have done that and are still in that process, so we will continue to stay the course and despite what people may wish to infer about the performance of the Government, the Cabinet took the responsibility to solve these problems based on what people would want from their Government.

“We appreciate that some people are still disappointed as some systemic issues have not moved fast enough, but the surpluses will allow us to repay all those things so we can continue to improve those services.”

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

What are your thoughts? Start a conversation.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

A happy Pedro Ellis and his mother leaving the Supreme Court complex today flanked by Queen’s Counsel Larry Smith (right) and attorney-at-law Kashka Hemans (left). (Picture by Fernella Wedderburn.)

Ellis freed

A man found not guilty of murder two weeks ago, was today freed from prison where he had been remanded by the trial judge....

Country rapped for legislation lag

Barbados and other Caribbean countries are being warned to speed up the addressing of concerns relating to the perception of...

Rosalind Smith-Millar

BAR Association cannot stop attorneys from engaging in illegal acts – President

The Barbados Bar Association cannot prevent any lawyer from committing an offence, says President Rosalind Smith-Millar. Just...

Delores Beckles

Detectors a good move

Concerned Barbadians who are aggrieved at the spate of violence in secondary schools across the island are welcoming news...

Dr John Mwansa

Permanent fix

Within the next year the solution to the effluent flowing from the South Coast sewage plant could be in place, the former...

No blame game, says Attorney General

The recent gruesome stabbing death of a 16-year-old, which sent the nation into a state of shock last Friday, has not escaped...

Teachers gathered at the BWU’s Solidarity House headquarters for today’s BSTU meeting.

“The situation is not finished,” says teacher about bloody school violence

A teacher at the Frederick Smith Secondary School delivered a chilling prediction today at a meeting with peers that there...

Jamar Ganesh Nervais (right) and John Andre Medford leaving the Supreme Court complex this afternoon after being acquitted of aggravated burglary.

Men freed of burglary charge

“I feel good. Justice has been served!” Those were the words of two former accused as they hurriedly left the Supreme...

Deported after guilty plea to wounding

A Jamaican male who wounded a female countrywoman was handed over to Immigration officials on Monday. Thirty-year-old Owen...

0 Shares
Tweet
Share
Pin
Share