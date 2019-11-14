Alleyne has 2020 court date - Barbados Today
Alleyne has 2020 court date - by Barbados Today November 14, 2019

A maintenance man has not only been warned to stay away from the Police Boys and Girls Club on Bay Street St Michael but to reappear in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on March 25, 2020.

The adjournment was given after the prosecution had no objection to bail against Rahiem Damon O’Brien Alleyne, of 2nd Avenue Parris Gap, Westbury Road, St Michael.

It is alleged that on November 6 Alleyne told Nickola Watkins “I barely would cuff you in your face, I will wring a knife in you,” which caused her to believe that immediate, unlawful violence would be used against her.

Alleyne pleaded not guilty to the charge when he appeared before Magistrate Kim Butcher and was granted bail.

The accused has also been warned to stay away from the complainant in the matter.

