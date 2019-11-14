Education Minister to meet with Frederick Smith students at Alexandra School tomorrow - Barbados Today
Education Minister to meet with Frederick Smith students at Alexandra School tomorrow - by Asminnie Moonsammy November 14, 2019

Article by
Published on
November 14, 2019

Minister of Education, Technological and Vocational Training Santia Bradshaw will meet staff and senior students of the Frederick Smith Secondary School (FSSS) and their parents tomorrow Friday, November 15 at the Alexandra School, Queen Street, Speightstown, St. Peter. 

The meeting, which was originally scheduled for the Frederick Smith Secondary School is specifically for fifth and upper fifth formers. 
It begins at 9:30 a.m. As a result, all classes at Alexandra School will be suspended tomorrow. Minister. Bradshaw is encouraging employers of parents of the fifth year Frederick Smith Secondary School students to facilitate their release from work so that they may attend the session. (MR/BGIS)
