More than the classics . . . Keisha brings down the house at Frank Collymore Hall - Barbados Today

Keisha Christian is no stranger to the stage. However, those who were in the Frank Collymore Hall for the sunset concert Sunday witnessed a different side of the songstress who is known mostly for singing soca like her dad Keith Destroyer Christian.

But while Keisha was in the spotlight and did an excellent job during the free sunset concert, musicians Willie Kerr on rhythm guitar, Elvis Edwards on bass, Kerry Mason on keyboards and drummer Errol Bradshaw must be lauded as well.

It was refreshing, entertaining and delightful to enjoy an evening with the artiste from 6 p.m. till about 8:30 p.m. Her vocals, range and sensual singing added a bonus to the sweet sounds of the quartet of musicians who were backing her.

The crowd in the hall seemingly felt that way too given the resounding standing ovation she was given at the end of the Keisha Christian Sings the Classics show.

It was apparent that they got way more than the value of the show, which was free. The crowd included some musicians including Roger Gittens and John Roett who did not hold back in showing their excitement and appreciation for the event.

She changed outfits three times. She sat on a stool, she stood and she even made her way into the crowd as she serenaded them. She also made use of a classic-retro-dynamic-vocal-unidirectional-cardioid microphone, that is, an outstanding piece of hardware.

Keisha sang a number of international hit songs from a variety of artistes. She the songs of Frank Sinatra, Randy Crawford, Aretha Franklin, Tony Bennett, Lauryn Hill, Luther Vandross, Rod Stewart, The Isley Brothers and Sting.

In the first half, she performed Feeling Good, At Last, The Closer I Get To You, Morning, Body and Soul, Night and Day, Killing Me Softly, and If You Don’t Know Me By Now. In the second half, she sang Natural Woman, For The Love Of You, One Day I’ll Fly Away, Have I Told You Lately, Rainy Night in Georgia, If Only For One Night and ended with Mercy Mercy Me.

By this time, some of those standing and applauding in the front row were screaming: “One more, give us just one more…” Keisha smiled and gracefully said: “Thank you”… While wrapping up, she told the audience that this was just the first of more concerts to come. (IMC)